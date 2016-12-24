Collapse
Not Forcing Commuters To Go Cashless, Says Delhi Metro

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: December 24, 2016 18:29 IST
Delhi Metro said POS (point of sale) machines are also available at these stations.

New Delhi:  After facing criticism over its plan to make 10 stations "cashless", the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation clarified that the option to use cash in Ticket Vending Machines and counters will still be operational.

"Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs) and POS (point of sale) machines are also available at these stations where a passenger can easily get his transaction done in cash/ credit/debit card," the statement said.

The DMRC's clarification came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal retweeted several social media posts disapproving the measure.

The Delhi Metro further clarified that mobile wallet company PayTM was awarded a contract through an open tender process and more e-wallet companies will soon be incorporated in the process for the consumers' convenience.

"Since DMRC at present have ongoing agreement with PayTm only who bagged the contract through open tender process for encouraging cashless smart card top up so, PayTm was the natural choice to make a start for cashless transactions at 10 stations," it said.

The stations where the measure will be rolled out are Rohini East, Rohini West, MG Road, Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Nirman Vihar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri West, Noida Sector-15, Nehru Place and Kailash Colony.

