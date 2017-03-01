Man Kills Neighbour Over Objecting To Bursting Crackers In Delhi

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his neighbour, who had "scolded" and "insulted" him over bursting crackers near his house on the occasion of Diwali last year, the police said.A PCR call was received at Ambedkar Nagar police station regarding the murder near Bara Park on February 22. The victim Chittar Ram Biwal was found murdered on the ground floor of his house.A case of murder was registered and a team under supervision of ACP Ambedkar Nagar, Raj Kumar Khatana, was formed to crack the case. The accused Manish alias Machhar, was arrested by the team on February 26, said Romil Baaniya, DCP (south east).During investigation, Manish allegedly confessed his role in the murder claiming that the victim had "scolded and abused" him and his sister for bursting firecrackers in front of his house on Diwali, said the officer.He also told police that he wanted to take revenge and saw Biwal entering his house under influence of liquor on February 22. He executed his plan by hitting and stabbing Biwal on the head and neck using a blade and a cricket stump, and fled from the spot, police said.Police has recovered the weapons of offence along with the victim's purse containing his driving licence, PAN card, and blood stained clothes of the accused.