UP Man Kills Woman With Axe For Rejecting Proposal, Then Dies By Suicide: Cops

Police said matter is still under investigation for the exact cause of the violence (Representational)

A 26-year-old man on Sunday hacked a female neighbour of his with an axe to death in Rana village and later killed himself consuming poison, police said.

According to police, Suresh alias Karan, a resident of Gadanpur Aahar of Bilhor, hacked to death 21-year-old Shanno Kashyap for rebuffing his advances.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vijay Dhull told reporters that the attack took place near a flyover outside Rana village.

Shanno, on a bike with her brother-in-law Sanoj Kashyap and nephew Raj, was intercepted by Suresh, and before the three could make sense of anything, Suresh attacked Shanno with a knife and an axe repeatedly on her head, neck, and hands, killing her on the spot, the DCP said.

The broad daylight murder sent senior police officers rushing to the crime spot and a massive manhunt was launched for the killer.

A few hours into their search, police found Suresh in critical condition at a secluded place in Gaganpur Aahar, about 10 kilometers away from the crime spot.

He was frothing around his mouth and was later found to have ingested poison.

Suresh was immediately taken to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital where he died during treatment, said the DCP.

Preliminary probe has suggested that the victim had refused to entertain Suresh's advances so he decided to kill her, said Station House Officer (Bilhor) Surendra Singh, adding, the matter is still under investigation for the exact cause of the violence.

