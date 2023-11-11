Woman 'Chased And Killed' In Knife Attack In UK In Front Of Her Children

Perseverance Ncube died from a single knife-stab injury.

A woman was found dead with a single stab wound to her chest in Greater Manchester. The woman was taken to the hospital, but she died of her injuries. A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. The police said that investigations indicate that Ms Ncube was familiar with the attacker, suggesting a targeted nature to the attack.

According to The Sun, the woman was chased out of her home by a knifeman before being killed in front of her two kids in a "truly horrific" attack. Neighbours claimed mother-of-two Perseverance Ncube raced into the street with her children in the early hours of Friday before collapsing on the street with stab wounds to the chest.

Ms Ncube's family said in a statement: "It is with immense pain that we say goodbye to Perseverance Ncube, also known as Percy to her loved ones."

"She was a loving and devoted mother who lived for her children, family, and friends. Percy was an active member of her church and had created a beautiful community for herself and her children, but she was cruelly taken from us due to domestic violence."

"Percy had just celebrated her 35th birthday in October, and her passing has left us with an immeasurable sense of loss. Our focus now is on supporting her children as they continue their journey without their mother."

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand of GMP's Major Incident Team told The Metro, "We are in the early stages of our investigation, and an experienced team of detectives continues to work extremely hard to understand a comprehensive timeline of events that will help us piece together what happened earlier this morning."

"This was a truly horrific attack on a mother, witnessed by her two young children, and we really need the public to come forward and give us information that may be able to assist our inquiries to find answers for them."