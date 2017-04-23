In Heart Of Delhi, 3 Men Transporting Buffaloes Beaten Up

Three men were roughed up last night in posh South Delhi, allegedly by activists of an animal rights group. The police are questioning the men, who were transporting buffaloes from Gurgaon to Ghazipur mandi for slaughter. A case has been filed against the men for inhumane treatment of the animals. "The buffaloes were in bad shape," an officer said.Admitting that the men sustained minor injuries, a police officer said they got treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. But no complaint has been filed against the attackers, said a senior police officer, Ramil Baniya.The rights group involved, the officer said, was People for Animals. "The NGO PFA has been working against animal cruelty in Delhi for a long time. they are not 'gau rakshaks' (cow protectionists)," he said. The office of Union Minister Maneka Gandhi -- a well-known animal rights activist who is also the chairman of the PFA -- however, denied that the men are connected to the organisation.The activists who were present at the spot denied they had beaten up the men. "We had information regarding inhumane transportation (of the buffaloes) and followed the truck... Then we called the Police Control Room," said Gaurav Gupta, who claimed to be a member of PFA.Cow slaughter is illegal in most parts of India. Uttar Pradesh government's recent crackdown on illegal abattoirs, where buffaloes are slaughtered mostly for export, has brought fresh attention to the issue.Cow vigilantism hit the headlines after a number of people were targeted across India over allegations of cow slaughter and beef consumption. In July, four Dalit men were stripped, tied to a car and flogged in Gujarat.A month later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi severely criticized such activities, saying it is usually perpetrated by anti-social elements. "I get so angry at those who are into the Gau-Rakshak business. A Gau-Bhakt (cow devotee) is different, Gau Seva (cow protection) is different. I have seen that some people are into crimes all night and wear the garb of Gau Rakshaks in the day," PM Modi said in August.