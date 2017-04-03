Delhi Civic Polls: BJP Names 100 More Candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi unit today announced the names of 100 more candidates for the upcoming civic polls.With this, the party has so far named 260 candidates for a total of 272 wards.In the second list released today, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari named 26 candidates for the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and 40 candidates for the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).In the third list released later in the day, Mr Tiwari named 34 candidates for the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North-MCD).The BJP had on Sunday released its first list of 160 candidates -- 58 for SDMC, 67 for North-MCD and 35 for EDMC.The election for 272 seats of the three civic bodies is scheduled for April 23 and the results would be declared on April 26. The nominations can be filed till Monday (April 3) evening.