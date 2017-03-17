Delhi Businessman Crushed To Death Under Car After Argument Over Parking

A 39-year-old businessman was crushed to death in west Delhi's Rohini after an argument over parking a car led to a brawl. Police said the incident occurred on Wednesday evening at around 5:30 pm, when the businessman, Tarun Gupta, got into a verbal duel with two persons who had parked their car in front of his eatery in Rohini Sector 22."One of the accused persons went to purchase some articles from a nearby shop, while another one was seated inside the car. When Mr Gupta asked the person in the car to park the vehicle at the next shop, where they were shopping, they started a heated argument," a senior police officer said.The argument soon turned nasty. "As some local shopkeepers started gathering at the spot, both the accused tried to flee. In the process, their car first hit a bike and then crushed Mr Gupta under its wheels when he tried to stop them," the officer added.Mr Gupta, a resident of Karala village in Delhi's Rohini Sector 22 was taken to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead.The police has started an investigation to identify the two men in the car. "We are examining the CCTV footage of the nearby shops to ascertain the identity of the accused persons who managed to flee the spot," the police officer added.Mr Gupta used to run his restaurant on the ground floor of his residence.