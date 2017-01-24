BMW Driven At 120 Per Hour Kills Uber Driver On First Day Of Job

A young executive working for a multi-national company was driving his BMW at a speed of 120 kmph in Delhi when he crashed into an Uber cab on Sunday night, killing its driver instantly.It was Nazrul Islam's first day as an Uber driver. The 30-year-old was the only earning member of a family that includes his wife, two little children and his grandmother.24-year-old Shoaib Kohli, who was driving the BMW, was arrested several hours after the incident. He was let off on bail today.Mr Kohli, according to the police, denies being drunk but admits that he was driving at a breakneck speed and lost control of the car. But in his questioning by the police, he has blamed the cab driver, claiming that he suddenly braked.Both cars, headed from Kalkaji to Vasant Kunj before the accident, were almost completely wrecked.The impact was such that the cab, a Wagon R, was flung in the air and skidded for a few metres before coming to a stop at the flyover near the Delhi IIT.Mr Kohli left the spot. He has claimed to the police that he stopped and tried to help the Uber driver but lost his nerve when he saw angry bystanders and took an auto ride home. He went to the police station with his father yesterday.Scores of cab drivers protested outside the police station near the accident spot, demanding tough action against the BMW driver and compensation for Nazrul's family.The BMW belongs to Mr Kohli's mother, who is a member of the Delhi Gymkhana Club. The family lives in an upscale south Delhi neighbourhood.An eyewitness who described the crash as being "loud like a bomb blast", called the police. Nazrul was working as a driver for a private company but lost the job when he went to his village recently.After Nazrul returned, he joined Uber. He was driving an Uber cab for the first time on Sunday, say his relatives. One of his children is in Class 2 and the other is in playschool. Nazrul's wife works as a domestic help.