IIT Delhi Introduces Executive MBA For Working Professionals, Check Last Date To Apply

IIT Delhi's Department of Management Studies (DMS) has launched a new academic programme called 'Executive Master of Business Administration (Executive MBA)' for working professionals. The course is set to begin in July 2024 and will run for two years.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute for detailed information. The last date to apply for the Executive MBA for batch 2024-2026 is May 31, 2024. The admissions will be based on a written test followed by an interview.

Eligibility criteria

The programme is designed to meet the needs of mid-career executives who have over three years of experience and want to enhance their knowledge and skills, expand their network and accelerate their career progression without taking a break.

The classes will be held on weekdays during the evening from 6 pm to 9 pm. Distinguished faculty members will be involved in imparting the lectures to the candidates.

The students will also have networking opportunities as they will become part of a strong IIT Delhi alumni network. This will create valuable opportunities for collaboration and career advancement.

A short-duration of global field study tour will also be conducted to foster cross-cultural understanding.

Scholarship offered

The department will offer a 100% tuition fee waiver as a scholarship to the top-ranked student. Similarly, a 50% tuition fee waiver will be given to the second-ranked student and a 25% waiver to the third-ranked student. The first semester students will get waivers on the basis of their admission merit list, while for other semesters, CGPA will be the basis.

The Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi, has been imparting management education for over 25 years and is ranked 91st globally in the recently released QS World University Rankings by Subject and 5th in the country as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023.