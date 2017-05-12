'Arvind (Kejriwal), Be Afraid Of God': Letter From Kapil Mishra's Mother Mrs Mishra was the first mayor of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation after Delhi's civic body was trifurcated.

the sacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister



What followed was an open letter to the Delhi Chief Minister from the lawmaker's mother, Annapoorna Mishra, a former BJP politician.



"How many lies, Arvind? How many?... Lies will not help you. Be afraid of god," Mrs Mishra says, sounding bitter and angry in her letter in Hindi to "Arvind".



"I never thought my son would ask you questions and you would avoid them," she writes, adding that "whenever I met you, you always talked about probity in public life".

Annapoorna Mishra wrote an open letter to the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Mrs Mishra was the first mayor of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation after Delhi's civic body was trifurcated.



"Remember you came to my house and said to me - 'I want to take Kapil in the party and make him contest the election but he is not listening'. He only wanted to be part of a movement, but you came to me saying you need him," she says.



"Today, your people are calling me corrupt too. And you are silent."



Mrs Mishra sought to remind the AAP chief that in 2007, when there was "neither a movement or a party", he came to her "Mohalla Sabha" or neighbourhood meeting. "You told me that when AAP won 28 seats in the election, they were shown my Mohalla Sabha video."



Saying that she is proud of her son and his protest fast, she said, "You worked with Kapil but never understood him. He is very stubborn. He hasn't eaten anything for three days. As a mother, I request you to give him what he has asked...a small information. He is not an agent of anybody but of the truth."



Mr Mishra has since Wednesday been on an indefinite hunger strike in a tent at his Civil Lines residence, demanding that details of foreign trips made by five top AAP leaders be made public.



