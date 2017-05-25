At Dawood Ibrahim Family Wedding, Maharashtra Minister, Lawmakers, Cops

On Monday, a wedding in Maharashtra's Nashik featured a state minister, lawmakers and police officers. Why it has led to a huge controversy is that it was the wedding of a relative of terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, India's most wanted.Maharashtra's Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan and many legislators attended the grand event. Nashik police chief Ravindra Singhal has ordered an inquiry into policemen in the guest list.10 policemen, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police, are being investigated.The wedding was held at a mall in the city's Mahatma Nagar area.The groom is the son of a politician, a former corporator.The policemen have said they were invited by some Muslim clerics.The police chief was quoted by the Press Trust of India as saying, "The invitation for the marriage was sent to some police officials of Bhadrakali police station and also to somecorporators, political personalities, MLAs."He said the wedding footage is being examined and the policemen who attended have been questioned and their statement recorded."It will take two days to complete the internal inquiry against the officials as some of them are on leave," Mr Singhal said.He added that policemen were also involved in providing security for cities where municipal corporation elections were held yesterday, including Malegaon.India has for many years been chasing Dawood Ibrahim, the underworld don accused of plotting the 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai in which 257 people were killed and 700 were injured.Dawood is believed to have financed the attacks on orders from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence. He is also accused of masterminding other terror attacks and faced multiple charges of money laundering and extortion. India and the US believe Dawood also financed terror groups like al Qaeda and Lashkar-e-Taiba.