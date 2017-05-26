31 Dogs Attacked With Acid, Machetes At Mohali Shelter

31 dogs allegedly attacked with acid and machetes after the owner of an animal shelter in a village in Mohali, refused to vacate a rented property.A few months ago, Resham Dhaliwal had rented out two rooms for - Protection and Care for Animals (PACFA), an animal shelter that she runs in Nandiali village.The argument began when Balwinder Singh, the owner of the property, wanted her to vacate the rooms but she refused to do so. leading to a heated argument between them on Monday.The argument ended in something unexpected. As many as 31 of her dogs had been attacked with acid, machetes and sticks."I found the charred body of a dog with acid burns," she said.Animal rights body PETA said, one dog was killed in the attack, 11 were seriously injured and 19 had gone missing.According to Station house officer of Sohana, Rajan Parwinder Singh, Balwinder Singh has been arrested, while the other two are missing.The arrested people have however, denied the allegations.PETA has also written to the Director General of Police, demanding immediate action against the attackers.Station house officer of Sohana, Rajan Parwinder Singh said that a case has been registered against three people- Balwinder Singh, his son Jimmy and his servant Dharminder. The three were arrested on charges of theft, wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act.The police are probing the matter.