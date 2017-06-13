Three Punjab Gangsters Allegedly Commit Suicide During Police Encounter

The three Punjab gangsters who committed suicide were identified as Kamaljit Singh alias Bunty Dhillon, Jaspeet Singh alias Jumpy and Nishan Singh.

Chandigarh | | Updated: June 13, 2017 16:55 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Three Punjab Gangsters Allegedly Commit Suicide During Police Encounter

Three gangsters in Punjab allegedly committed suicide after Police surrounded them (Representational)

Chandigarh:  Three wanted criminals from Punjab owing allegiance to notorious gangster Vicky Gonder allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday in Haryana after they were surrounded by police, officials said.

The gangsters were identified as Kamaljit Singh alias Bunty Dhillon, Jaspeet Singh alias Jumpy and Nishan Singh.

While Dhillon and Jumpy - both category A gangsters - died on the spot, Nishan died on his way to the hospital.

Acting on a tip-off, Punjab's Faridkot police along with its counterparts in Haryana surrounded a house in a village near Dabwali town in Sirsa district early in the morning and asked them to surrender.

In retaliation, the gangsters fired at the police and there was crossfire.

Superintendent of Police Satinder Gupta told reporters the gangsters committed suicide after being cornered by police.

Police found Dhillon and Jumpy dead with bullet injuries in their heads while Nishan was alive with bullet injuries.

Police recovered five weapons from the encounter spot.

Gonder had escaped from Punjab's high security Nabha jail in November last year.

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READ'Do Not Be Misled': Government Says Tax Reform GST On Track For July 1
Gangster suicidepolice encounterSuicide act recorded

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreBehen Hogi TeriThe MummyRaabtaNokia 6

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................