Man Who Killed Punjab Cop Shot Dead In Encounter

The constable was cremated with full state honours at his village (Representational)

The man who allegedly killed a Punjab Police constable was on Monday shot dead in an encounter with police on the Jalandhar-Pathankot national highway here, officials said.

They said Sukhwinder Singh alias Rana was traced near the Adda Bhangala area of Hoshiarpur and asked to surrender but he opened fire. The police team retaliated and Rana was fatally shot in the exchange of gunfire, the officials added.

Constable Amritpal Singh died of a bullet wound to the chest on Sunday when Rana opened fire at a police team conducting a raid in Mansoorpur village. The team was in the village to nab Rana as police suspected him of harbouring illegal weapons.

Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Sarbjit Singh Bahia said an extensive search operation was launched in Mansoorpur and its surrounding areas to locate Rana after the attack on the police party.

A cash reward of Rs 25,000 was also announced on any information leading to his arrest, he said, adding that a 32 bore pistol was found on Rana after the encounter.

The constable was cremated with full state honours at his village, Jandaur, on Monday. Amritpal Singh is survived by his parents, wife and two daughters.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jalandhar Range, S Boopathi, Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Lamba, MLAs Karmbir Singh Ghuman and Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rahul Chabba and other dignitaries paid homage to the constable.

SSP Lamba said an compensation of Rs 1 crore each from the state government and the Punjab Police will be provided to the constable's family.

A government job will also be provided to a family member, according to police.

