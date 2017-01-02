Collapse
Aam Aadmi Party Announces 2 More Candidates For Punjab Elections

Chandigarh | | Updated: January 02, 2017 13:07 IST
AAP announced two more candidates for next year's Punjab Assembly elections (File Photo)

Chandigarh:  Aam Aadmi Party today announced two more candidates for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections, taking the total number of nominees to 107. AAP state convener Gurpreet Singh Waraich announced the names of Narinder Singh Shergill from Mohali constituency and Jasbir Singh Kudani from Lehragaga seat.

"Shergill is a progressive farmer and former Sarpanch of Jhingran Kalan village of Kharar. He joined AAP in 2014 before Lok Sabha elections," Mr Waraich said.

Jasbir Singh Kudani, a farmer by profession, had joined AAP in April 2016, he added. 

Meanwhile, the Bains brothers-led Lok Insaf Party, which has entered into an alliance with AAP, has so far announced four candidates out of the five assembly seats it is contesting.

The party fielded Simarjit Bains from Atam Nagar, while his brother, Balwinder Bains, has been nominated from Ludhiana South assembly constituency. Both of them had won in 2012 assembly polls from these seats.

