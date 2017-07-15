3 Dolls From Philippines Put Up At International Dolls Museum In Chandigarh

Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines Maria Teresita C Daza today visited International Dolls Museum here and handed over three dolls of her own country to the museum.The complimentary dolls of Philippines, which showcases the high artistic costumes of different areas of the country, will be put up for permanent display at the museum, said an official spokesperson.She took a tour of the International Dolls Museum and was fascinated with the collection of Indian and overseas dolls and state-of-the-art museographical display, said spokesperson.Notably, to enhance and strengthen the collection of the museum, the ambitious project of procuring the dolls from foreign lands was mooted by the Chandigarh Administration to bridge the cultural and artistic linkages.Accordingly, the administration had sent a request letter to as many as 33 embassies and High Commissions at New Delhi.The proposal was appreciated by many Embassies and so far the museum has received complimentary dolls from Ambassadors of Vietnam and Turkey, the spokesperson said.The International Dolls Museum is the first of its kind in India which showcases precious and invaluable collection of about 352 heritage dolls of 36 countries with historical, geographical, artistic and costume features.The Museum attained its International status after the ambitious museum upgradation project which was launched by the then Administrator of UT Chandigarh in 2009, said P C Sharma, officer in charge, International Dolls Museum.