In Brawl Between 4 Big Cats In Bengaluru, A 9-Year-Old White Tiger Dies

A white tiger died at the Bannerghatta Biological Park near Bengaluru after it was attacked by other tigers in the safari on Sunday.Santosh Kumar, Director is the Park, told NDTV that nine-year-old Shreyas died around 8 pm on Wednesday evening. The tiger had been showing signs of improvement and park authorities had been hopeful of his recovery.The white tigers, a pigmented variation of the Royal Bengal tiger, were set upon by two other tigers when the gate between their enclosures was left open at the tiger safari.C Jayaram, Additional Chief Principal Conservator of Forests, Wildlife said, "It is basically a mishap. While closing the gates there was some lack of coordination. They have entered into the same enclosure, there was a fight. And immediately they have separated them treated the tigers."Officials have launched an enquiry to find out what led to the mishap. "People who are lethargic should be punished."The second tiger that was injured was not as badly hurt as Shreyas and is doing well.The Bengal tiger, India's national animal, is on the list of endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List.