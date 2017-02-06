Video Shows Andhra Journalist Attacked, Crowd Watched, Nobody Helped

A journalist in Andhra Pradesh has been hospitalized and is fighting for his life after the brother of a law-maker beat him up in the town of Chirala; the attack was filmed as a crowd watched.
Highlights
- Reporter had written of lawmakers alleged corruption
- Lawmakers brother allegedly involved in attack
- Reporter thrashed on streets, crowd watched, he is now in hospital
Amanchi Krishna Mohan is a lawmaker from the ruling Telugu Desam Party or TDP. M Nagarjuna Reddy, a senior journalist, had recently reported that the lawmaker and his brother took loans under a special scheme for financially weak people and refused to repay them.
The New Indian Express reports that the law-maker's brother and a group of others then caught the journalist in the heart of town and beat him with sticks. "The victim cried for help even as passersby watched helplessly," the paper reported.
The video went viral today, but so far, nobody has been arrested, said news agency IANS.
Mr Reddy was knocked off his two-wheeler when he was on his way to a shop with his son. The law-maker's brother and others then chased him on the street before hitting him over and over with sticks.
The reporter was later moved to hospital.
The MLA's brother, Amanchi Swamulu, has accused the reporter of violating the strict SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which aims at punishing any crime that targets traditionally weaker castes. A police case against the reporter has been filed, said IANS, which accuses Mr Reddy of making casteist remarks against the legislator's brother.