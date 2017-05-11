His Body Was Chopped Up, Parts Kept On Shelves In House In Hyderabad

A mutilated body of an unidentified man was found in a house in the suburbs of Hyderabad's Chandra Nagar, police said on Thursday.According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Balanagar Zone) Y Sai Shekhar said, the body of the 30-year-old man was cut into pieces with the head placed in a gunny bag and other parts placed along different shelves in the room.A police team went to the house last night after the house owner informed them about a foul smell coming out of the rented portion of his place.When the police opened the door, they found blood stains on the floor of the room, the DCP said."During further probe, the head was found in a gunny bag. Police also found fresh plastered area near the shelves and when they opened it, the torso, legs and hands were found in different shelves. A hexa blade was also found at the spot," he said.Two identity cards in the name of Vivek V Jha and Bhanu Kumar Jha were also found in the room. They had been staying in the rented portion of the house for the last one year. But, there was no one in the room for the last one week, the DCP said.The two who were employed in a company nearby, appear to have been from Bihar, he said."It's the body of an unidentified male and seems to have been kept in the room around 4-5 days ago. Efforts are on to identify the deceased and also the person who committed this crime," the DCP said."We are investigating from different angles and have formed five teams to trace the two persons who are absconding from the room," he said.A case has been registered under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), Jeedimetla police inspector C Shanker Reddy told PTI.Police added that there is a further probe called for in the matter.