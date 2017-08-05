4 Spanish Nationals Among 5 Dead In Truck-Mini Bus Collision In Chittoor

A mini bus collided with a container truck in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district today, killing four Spanish nationals and their driver, police said.Two people, also Spanish nationals, were injured in the accident.The foreign nationals were on their way to Puducherry from Anantapuramu district when the collision took place at a curve on the Madanapalle-Punganuru road.They had come to see development activities, initiated by the Rural Development Trust run by a group from Spain, in a village in Anantapuramu district.Chittoor District Collector PS Paradyumna directed Madanapalle Sub-Collector Vetri Selvi to ensure that the injured get proper medical care in the area hospital and the post-mortem procedure on the deceased is completed without delay.