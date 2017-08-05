4 Spanish Nationals Among 5 Dead In Truck-Mini Bus Collision In Chittoor

Chittoor District Collector PS Paradyumna directed Madanapalle Sub-Collector Vetri Selvi to ensure that the injured get proper medical care in the area hospital and the post-mortem procedure on the deceased is completed without delay.

Andhra Pradesh | | Updated: August 05, 2017 12:52 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
4 Spanish Nationals Among 5 Dead In Truck-Mini Bus Collision In Chittoor

The Spaniards were on their way to Puducherry when the accident took place.

Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh:  A mini bus collided with a container truck in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district today, killing four Spanish nationals and their driver, police said.

Two people, also Spanish nationals, were injured in the accident.

The foreign nationals were on their way to Puducherry from Anantapuramu district when the collision took place at a curve on the Madanapalle-Punganuru road.

They had come to see development activities, initiated by the Rural Development Trust run by a group from Spain, in a village in Anantapuramu district.

Chittoor District Collector PS Paradyumna directed Madanapalle Sub-Collector Vetri Selvi to ensure that the injured get proper medical care in the area hospital and the post-mortem procedure on the deceased is completed without delay.
 

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READNarendra Modi, The Outsider, Is Different From Previous PMs
ChittoorSpanish nationals killed4 Spaniards killed

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalAmazon SaleBlackberry KEYone

................................ Advertisement ................................