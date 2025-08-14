"Zombie-Rabbits": Bunnies In Colorado Spotted With Bizarre Horn-Like Tentacles

Recent photos of rabbits with weird horn-like tentacles around their faces have gone viral on social media platforms. Several images were posted by residents in Fort Collins, Colorado, near Denver, as concerns have been raised over their health and debate about the condition's impact. A social media user responded to a post, saying, "This is how the zombie virus starts." Another user on YouTube wrote, "We've got freaking zombie rabbits now?"

The growths look like horn-like or tentacle-shaped black protrusions on the rabbit's face and head. The growths can sometimes interfere with their eyes or mouth.

Also Read | Protein-Based Toothpaste Made From Hair Could Repair Tooth Enamel, Say Researchers

The signs of infection include "black nodules on the skin, usually on the head", the Colorado Parks and Wildlife's website mentioned. "Growths can sometimes become elongated, taking on a horn-like appearance."

The growths are caused by a rare virus named Shope papilloma virus. The virus leads to wart-like skin protrusions on rabbits' heads and faces. The virus spreads between rabbits through insect bites. Several reports have stated that it is not contagious to humans, dogs or other wildlife.

Also Read | Nutritionist Reveals 10 "Painful Sacrifices" She Made To Lose 25kg In 4 Months

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the growths are not harmful to humans or pets, but it's recommended to keep a safe distance and avoid handling infected rabbits.

Kara Van Hoose, who is a spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the agency has been getting calls about the rabbits seen in Fort Collins.

Most infected rabbits can survive the viral infection, and the growths may go away on their own. CPW advises against euthanising rabbits unless the growths interfere with their ability to eat and drink.