Rabbit Fever: Symptoms, Fatality Rate And Other Things To Know

Cases of tularemia, a rare and infectious disease also commonly known as 'rabbit fever', have increased by over 50 per cent in the US in recent years, according to reports.

Between 2011 and 2022, the annual average incidence of tularemia infections rose by 56 per cent compared to the years 2001 to 2010, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What is Rabbit Fever?

Tularemia is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Francisella tularensis. Humans can contract this disease through various means, including bites from infected ticks and deer flies; and direct skin contact with infected animals such as rabbits, hares, and rodents, which are highly vulnerable to the disease.

Also Read| 'Rabbit Fever', A Rare Disease, On The Rise In US

The CDC reports that the case fatality rate for tularemia is generally less than 2%, though it can be higher depending on the clinical presentation and the strain of the bacteria.

Symptoms of Rabbit Fever (Tularemia)

Tularemia symptoms can range in severity, but high fever is a common feature across all forms of the disease. The specific signs and symptoms depend on the route of infection. According to the CDC, these may include skin ulcers, mouth ulcers, and a sore throat, among others.

Health officials also note that irritation and inflammation of the eyes are symptoms of the oculoglandular form of tularemia, which occurs when bacteria enter through the eye. This can happen during activities such as butchering an infected animal or through contact with the eyes. Symptoms include eye irritation, inflammation, and swelling of the lymph glands near the ear.

Other symptoms can include respiratory issues such as coughing, chest pain, and difficulty breathing.

Prevention Measures

To reduce the risk of tularemia infection, the following precautions are recommended:

Use insect repellents to prevent bites from ticks and insects.

Wear long sleeves and pants to protect against ticks and deer flies.

Remove attached ticks promptly using fine-tipped tweezers.

Avoid drinking untreated surface water.

Wear masks during activities like lawn mowing to avoid inhaling bacteria.

Use gloves when handling animals like rabbits, muskrats, prairie dogs, or other rodents.

Thoroughly cook game meat before consumption.

Currently, there is no vaccine for the general public.