What Is Rabbit Fever? Is There A Surge In Cases?

Rabbit Fever, also known as tularemia, is a rare infectious disease caused by the bacterium Francisella tularensis. It primarily affects animals, particularly rabbits, hares, and rodents, but it can also infect humans through direct contact with infected animals, insect bites, ingestion of contaminated water or food, or inhalation of bacteria. Tularemia can manifest in various forms depending on the route of infection, ranging from mild flu-like symptoms to severe illness involving the lungs, skin, or lymph nodes. The disease is treatable with antibiotics, but early diagnosis is essential to prevent complications.

The CDC report highlights a significant increase in "rabbit fever" cases within the United States over the last decade. Although tularemia is relatively rare, with only 2,462 cases reported between 2011 and 2022 across 47 states, the incidence rate was 56% higher than in the preceding decade (2001-2010). This equates to approximately one case per 200,000 people annually. Compared to more common illnesses like Salmonella poisoning, with an estimated 1.35 million cases annually, tularemia remains infrequent but noteworthy due to its increasing trend and potential for severe outcomes. Read on as we discuss the signs, causes and prevention tips for the rabbit fever.

Signs

The symptoms of tularemia vary based on the type of infection but may include:

Sudden fever and chills

Fatigue and body aches

Skin ulcers at the site of infection

Swollen and painful lymph nodes

Sore throat

Chest pain or difficulty breathing (if inhaled)

Cough

Diarrhoea (in severe cases)

Causes

The primary causes of tularemia include:

Direct contact i.e. Handling infected animals or animal carcasses.

Bites from infected ticks, deer flies, or mosquitoes.

Contaminated water or food which means consuming or coming into contact with bacteria-laden water or undercooked meat.

Inhaling contaminated dust or aerosols, often during farming or gardening.

Preventive tips

Refrain from touching or handling rabbits, rodents, or other wild animals, especially if they appear sick or dead.

Use gloves and masks when handling animal carcasses, gardening, or performing outdoor activities where exposure is possible.

Apply insect repellents containing DEET to prevent bites from ticks, flies, and mosquitoes that may carry the bacteria.

Perform regular tick checks after spending time outdoors and promptly remove any ticks you find.

Ensure all wild game, particularly rabbit meat, is cooked to an internal temperature of at least 165°F (74°C) to kill harmful bacteria.

Do not drink or bathe in untreated water sources, particularly in areas where tularemia is known to occur.

Prevent pets from hunting or interacting with wild animals and regularly check them for ticks.

Wear gloves while gardening or handling soil, as bacteria can survive in the environment and infect through skin cuts or abrasions.

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water after outdoor activities or handling animals.

Follow local health alerts regarding tularemia outbreaks and avoid high-risk areas when advisories are issued.

Follow these preventive tips and look out for these signs and causes to make sure you are safe from the "rabbit fever".

