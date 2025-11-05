"Cry More, Racist Losers": Journalist Mehdi Hasan's Post After Zohran Mamdani's Victory

Journalist Mehdi Hasan couldn't resist trolling New York's critics following Zohran Mamdani's historic mayoral victory on Tuesday. The 34-year-old Democratic socialist became the first Muslim mayor of New York City and capped his victory speech with the title track of the 2004 Bollywood movie Dhoom.

“Hey white supremacists, Zohran ended his speech tonight with ‘Dhoom Machale'. Bollywood music. Cry more, racist losers,” Hasan wrote on X.

Hey white supremacists, Zohran ended his speech tonight with ‘Dhoom machale'. Bollywood music.



Cry more, racist losers. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 5, 2025

Mamdani will officially be sworn in as mayor on January 1, 2026. Post victory, he shared a video from the City Hall subway station, where the words “Zohran for New York City” appeared on screen.

In his speech, Mamdani praised the new generation of New Yorkers. “We'll fight for you because we are you. The future is in our hands. My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty.”

He also sent a message to US President Donald Trump. “Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up. To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us… If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him.”

Hasan has been a vocal supporter of Zohran Mamdani during the NYC mayoral race.

Earlier on Tuesday, the former Al Jazeera journalist took a swipe at billionaire Elon Musk after he misspelled Mamdani's name in an X post endorsing former governor and independent candidate Andrew Cuomo.

Hasan wrote, “‘Whatever his name is'. You can take the boy out of apartheid, but can you really take the apartheid out of the boy?”

“Whatever his name is”



You can take the boy out of apartheid but can you really take the apartheid out of the boy? https://t.co/v6xv1btOHc — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 3, 2025

Before that, he criticised US Vice President JD Vance after he mocked Mamdani for talking about the discrimination faced by Muslim New Yorkers post-9/11. "Imagine being married to a Brown woman and having mixed-race kids and then publicly mocking other Brown people as they talk publicly and emotionally about their experience of racism," Hasan wrote on X, calling Vance “just a bad person.”

Far-right activist Laura Loomer then attacked Hasan, saying, “JD Vance's wife isn't a Muslim…Our problem isn't with brown people. It's with Islam.”

Born in Kampala, Uganda, to scholar Mahmood Mamdani and filmmaker Mira Nair, Zohran Mamdani grew up in Africa and New York. His campaign focused on tackling the city's cost-of-living crisis by taxing the rich.