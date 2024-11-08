Advertisement

Zelensky Says North Korean Troops Suffered Losses In Clashes With Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader, speaking at a news conference at the European Political Community summit in Budapest, said he believed that more North Korean troops would be deployed on Russia's side unless action was taken in response.

Some of the 11,000 North Korean troops sent to Russia had taken part in fighting, said Zelensky (File)
Kyiv, Ukraine:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday North Korean troops had suffered casualties in combat with Kyiv's forces and that some of the 11,000 troops sent to Russia's Kursk region had taken part in fighting.

