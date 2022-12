US President Joe Biden vowed Wednesday to step up support for Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden vowed Wednesday to step up support for Ukraine and hailed their resistance to Russian invaders as he welcomed President Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House.

"We're going to continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself, particularly air defense," Biden told Zelensky, who thanked the US leader "for your big support."

