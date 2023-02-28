YouTube Down For Thousands Of Users: Report

Alphabet Inc's YouTube was down for thousands of users on Monday.

Alphabet Inc's YouTube was down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which showed there were more than 8,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube, tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

YouTube did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

