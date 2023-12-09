Pastor Accused Of Child Sexual Abuse Dies By Suicide In US

The New Hampshire church community was rocked by the news.

Jarrett Booker, a 37-year-old pastor in Nashua, New Hampshire, United States, committed suicide two days after being fired from his church for alleged sexual abuse of minors.

Booker had been with the Nashua Baptist Church for an undisclosed period before the allegations surfaced and led to his termination on November 25th.

The details surrounding the investigation and the specific nature of the accusations remain unclear. This tragedy has cast a shadow over the church community and raised important questions about accountability and transparency in religious institutions.

After nearly a decade of serving as the Pastor of Worship and Youth Ministry at Nashua Baptist Church, allegations against Jarrett Booker surfaced when his purported victims came forward. The announcement of his death was made by the elders and deacons of Nashua Baptist Church in a statement issued on November 29.

"Regrettably, on the evening of November 27, Jarrett Booker took his own life, refusing to face the consequences of his actions. This event added immeasurably to the complexity and pain of the situation," the elders and deacons said.

"Nashua Baptist Church unequivocally condemns all forms of abuse. It is evil, and God hates it. We are committed to transparency and to supporting the healing process for victims. We have been and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement in this investigation, and we have encouraged Jarrett to do the same."

Church officials reported that on November 22, they were informed about a criminal investigation into Booker, prompted by "credible allegations of sexual abuse against minors" that raised significant concerns.