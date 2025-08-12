"You F***ing Immigrant": Shocking Video Shows Canadian Youngsters Harassing Indian Couple

A disturbing video from Peterborough, Ontario, showing a group of young Canadian men harassing an Indian couple in a parking lot has gone viral, sparking outrage online. The clip shows three men inside a pickup truck hurling profanities and racist slurs at the couple. As the Indian man tries to film their license plate, the group calls him names like "Big nose" and "F*** immigrant," with one threatening, "Do you want me to get out of the car and f***ing kill you?" At one point, a man steps out and performs obscene gestures, including humping the couple's vehicle. The victims also accuse the group of banging into their car and damaging it, while the abuse continues.

The video, originally shared by the victim on Facebook, has been widely circulated across social media. "A man in Canada verbally attacked an Indian couple outside a mall, using racial slurs. There's a growing sentiment of hostility toward Indian immigrants in Canada," one X user wrote while sharing the video.

According to Peterborough Police, the incident took place on July 29 in the parking lot of Lansdowne Place Mall in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada.

In a press release, the cops confirmed that they have arrested an 18-year-old from the City of Kawartha Lakes in connection with the incident. The man, whose identity hasn't been revealed, has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. "The accused has been released on an undertaking and will appear in court September 16, 2025," cops said.

"Anybody who has seen the video in this case will understand that that type of behaviour is not acceptable in our community, nor any community. I would like to thank everyone who came forward with information in connection with this incident," said Chief Stuart Betts, Peterborough Police Service.

"Clearly this is not the standard of acceptable behaviour in our city. We encourage residents to continue to report hate bias incidents/crimes that take place in our community. Reporting these incidents to police is crucial to ensuring we have the information needed to investigate and pursue charges when appropriate. We are committed to keeping our community safe for everyone who lives, works, or visits here," the cop added.