Indian-Origin YouTuber Nancy Grewal Stabbed To Death In Canada

A 45-year-old woman of Punjabi origin was stabbed to death in Ontario, Canada. The incident occurred on Tuesday night (March 3), and the woman has been identified as Nancy Grewal, a YouTuber.

According to the LaSalle Police Service, officers and paramedics responded to the report of a stabbing shortly before 9:30 pm (local time) in the 2400 block of Todd Lane.

Upon arriving at the scene, the first responders found her suffering from stab wounds. Members of the Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services soon rushed Grewal to a hospital, but she “succumbed to her injuries,” police said.

On Wednesday morning, two homes were cordoned off between Canada Street and Bishop Street on Todd Lane. Investigating officials marked multiple evidence along a concrete path as well as up the stairs leading to the front door of one of the houses.

"The LaSalle Police Service continues to investigate a homicide that occurred on Todd Lane just before 9:30 p.m. on March 3, 2026. The victim is Nancy Grewal, 45, of Windsor. The LaSalle Police Service offers our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Ms. Grewal," LaSalle Police Service wrote on Facebook.

It added, "To ease public concern, we are sharing that investigators are viewing this as an isolated incident."

Police have urged anyone with information related to the incident to contact Detective Sergeant Jamie Nestor at 519-969-5210 ext. 2531. Besides this, they are also requesting surveillance footage from residents in the surrounding area to help in the investigation.

Grewal remained active on social media and often expressed her views on developments in Punjab. Earlier, she spoke against jailed MP Amritpal Singh as well as Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Gurinder Singh Dhillon of Dera Beas.

She even condemned the Khalistanis and spoke about the tensions between India and Canada. In June last year, Grewal had raised her voice after the death of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, in Bathinda.