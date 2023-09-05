'Would Agree To An Approach Which...': Rishi Sunak On India Trade Deal

Rishi Sunak addressed his top team before travelling to the G20 summit later this week. (File)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told his ministers on Tuesday he would only reach a trade agreement with India when it benefited the whole of Britain, addressing his top team before travelling to the G20 summit in India later this week.

"He said negotiations around a free trade deal were progressing and that he would only agree an approach which worked for the whole UK," his spokesperson told reporters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)