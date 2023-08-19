World Photography Day: History Of The Day And Why It Is Celebrated

Your memory might fade away, but pictures stay intact forever. Photographs not only remind you of the past, but they also have the ability to embody a range of emotions and feelings. World Photography Day is observed every year on August 19. The day is dedicated to celebrating the art of clicking pictures. People also pay homage to the pioneers of photography who inspired the world to take up this skill as well as acknowledge the contributions of great photographers. Photography has played a significant role in capturing events of the past for future generations to acknowledge.

History and Significance of World Photography Day?

The art or skill of photography has become only better with time. In 1837, two Frenchmen named Joseph Nicephore Niepce and Louis Daguerre invented the first-ever photographic process, also called Daguerreotype. The French Academy of Sciences officially announced the invention on January 19, 1837. It is believed that the French government purchased the patent, 10 days after the announcement. Notably, the government did not copyright the patent, instead, they gave it to the world as a gift on August 19. Following this, the day is observed as the World Photography Day.

Though the French laid the foundation, the photography process was simplified in 1839 by William Henry Fox Talabot in the UK. He invented a versatile photographic process using paper-based salt prints. It emerged as a tough competition to the metal-based daguerreotype.

From being a hobby to a full-fledged profession for many – it has come a long way. Photography isn't just technology but a medium of expression that says a thousand words through a picture. People celebrated World Photography Day to address the true potential of this art and spread awareness about it.