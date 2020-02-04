World Has "Window Of Opportunity" To Halt Virus Spread: WHO Chief

The chance was there because of "the strong measures China is taking at the epicentre... Let's not miss this window of opportunity," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a technical briefing on the virus to the UN agency's executive board.

Geneva, Switzerland:

The dramatic measures taken by China to rein in the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak have prevented significant spread abroad, providing a "window of opportunity" to halt transmission, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.

