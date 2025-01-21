World Economic Forum Meet Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched the Centre for Global Leadership on Competitiveness in Amaravati, on the second day of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too posted about forging "new connections" to facilitate "growth and collaboration on a global scale".

With a call for 'collaboration for the intelligent age', the World Economic Forum began its annual meeting by conferring legendary footballer David Beckham and two others with the prestigious Crystal Awards and an opening concert that brought together classical music and AI-generated visuals to spotlight an urgent environmental crisis facing Antarctica. The summit will see 3,000 leaders from around the world convening at the ski resort for five days, till January 24.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is leading a big Indian delegation that comprises a strong representation of states, said he will highlight India's Development Model at Davos and the country's vision for inclusive growth and digital transformation. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said his state would be meeting the world at the meeting and was aspiring to break new ground on the global stage. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu said he along with his team was ready to put Andhra Pradesh back on the global investment map.

While the WEF had to compete for attention with Trump's inauguration on Monday, it will get to hear from the man himself via video link on Thursday, with CEOs able to directly ask him questions. Members of the Trump administration are expected to attend the WEF later in the week, but names have yet to be confirmed.