"PM Modi First To Call After Oct 7 Attack": Israel Minister To NDTV At Davos

Israel's Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat has sought Hamas to be replaced with people who recognise the state of Israel and who are "peace-seeking". In an interview to NDTV at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Mr Barkat also spoke on a range of matters, including Israel and India's close ties, India's huge investment in the Haifa Port, the potential of the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor, and how two countries' ties are driven by the equation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. Mr Barkat agreed that terrorism has impacted both countries.

On Israel's expectation whether the Gaza ceasefire would hold and all the hostages would be returned, the Israeli minister told NDTV, "Well, our heart is there. They were kidnapped from their homes with their pajamas. They did nothing. And unfortunately, the terrorists of Hamas kidnapped them while raping, killing, brutally beheading people. And so now there's a deal that at least we can bring a few of them back."

"Strategically, it has to be very, very clear. Hamas cannot survive after this exchange of bringing our hostages back. Strategically, it must be replaced with people that recognize the state of Israel, that are peace-seeking. Otherwise, Hamas wants to do that [terror attack] again. Their charter, the jihadi charter, is to terrorise Israel, to have another October 7. We will not allow that to happen," Mr Barkat said.

The Israeli military said on Tuesday it had launched an operation in the West Bank's Jenin that Mr Netanyahu said aimed to "eradicate terrorism" in the area. Jenin and its refugee camp are known bastions of Palestinian militancy and Israeli forces frequently launch raids against armed factions there.

To a question by NDTV whether Hamas is essentially finished as a viable terrorist organisation after Israel's military actions in Gaza over a period of time, Mr Barkat cautioned against assuming Hamas has been rendered ineffective.

"Well, unfortunately, no. Their charter, their goal is to wipe Israel off the map. They're jihadists. They want to return to power. They will not allow anybody else to develop, to seek peace with Israel as long as they're in power. They cannot be. They will not be, not militarily and not on the civil side. They cannot lead Gaza. And if, God forbid, they continue, they think they will, we will never have peace with them," Mr Barkat told NDTV.

On Hezbollah, Iran And Nuclear Weapon

The Israeli minister pointed at Iran and Qatar as "the biggest funder of terror around the world". Iran and Qatar have been funding both Hezbollah and Hamas, Mr Barkat said, adding the focus should be on ensuring Iran does not become a nuclear power.

"We have to focus on making sure that Iran does not become a nuclear power and is weakened, and so that we can actually expand the Abraham Accords with the Saudis, Indonesia, and other moderate Arab states. It's a charter that we have together in the free world to combat terrorism. I know that India is also challenged with terror," Mr Barkat said.

The Abraham Accords are agreements to normalise ties between Israel and many Arab states. They were signed in 2020. The accords were named in reference to the supposed common ancestor of the Jews and the Arabs, the biblical Abraham, and as an expression of brotherhood.

Regarding the developments in Syria, where a new regime has taken over, Mr Barat said, "We always hope for the best, but prepare for the worst, because unfortunately the ones that are now leading Syria are again jihadists. Hopefully, they change their mind and seek peace. And mind you, we have had peace with Egypt for 40 years, with Jordan for 25 years, with the Abraham Accords four years. So Israel has demonstrated that if our neighbour wants to come to the table and collaborate with us and create peace, we will find a way."

"They have to recognise the state of Israel. They have to wish for peace. The peace we have with the Emirates is amazing, really good economy, really good stability," he added.

On India-Israel Ties

Mr Barkat said he will bring the "biggest ever" delegation of chief executives, entrepreneurs and trade to India on February 11, and meet with his Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal.

"There's high interest today between India and Israel to expand collaborations. We are really, really good in technology. India is really good in scope and size and it's a good match. I'm bringing a big, the biggest ever, huge mission of CEOs, entrepreneurs and trade to India on February 11. It's going to be hosted by Piyush Goel," Mr Barkat told NDTV. "And then another mission will come to Israel and we want to do more business in high tech, health tech, agro tech, food tech, desert tech, aqua tech, advanced industry, and of course security."

The Israeli minister said India and Israel's equation is a classic infrastructure to do a lot of business-to-business because "there's a really good prime minister to prime minister relationship, good government to government, good people to people."

He agreed the personal chemistry between PM Modi and Netanyahu "is extremely important" in driving the relationship between the two countries.

"I have to thank Modi because he's the first to call Netanyahu on October 7 and to give his support to Israel. We will never forget that. Israel has a good memory. And when we have our tough times, to have that phone call and support is extremely meaningful for us. And we're very thankful," Mr Barkat said.

Haifa Port And Economic Corridor

Mr Barkat said Israel is open for business as far as the economic corridor through the Middle East, linking Mumbai and Israel and then on to Europe, is concerned.

"As to the corridor, we're open for business. We want to make sure that the Saudis are on board, the Jordanians are on board, we're on board, and we are planning our part between the port of Haifa towards Europe and Beit She'an towards Jordan and Mumbai," the Israeli minister told NDTV.

Regarding support that Israel finds from people in India in its cause, Mr Barkat said he is "very optimistic".

"... By overcoming the terror around us, we share how to do that with our friends. And India is a great friend of Israel. And so you could assume that all the knowledge and experience we have on security and on offense, on defence, and of course, on making food and having better health systems, all of that, we'd love to share with India.

"And that's what we're, you know, for me as Minister of Economy and Industry, India is now the highest priority. And that's why I just had a meeting and I'm coming back for a meeting with a huge mission. Israelis are eager to see how we translate that relationship to do more and more business.

"India is the biggest country in the world in terms of population. And I see the growth, you have a really smart government focusing on growth. That size and growth and speed are an opportunity for Israelis. I'm very, very honoured that we can translate that trusted relationship to do more and more business," Mr Barkat said.

With India focussing on the Make In India programme and the Atmanirbhar Bharat policy, the Israeli minister told NDTV there are a few things which both countries have to iron out to make sure that the partnership is in the best interest of both.

"That's why the mission [in February] is coming. I have a number of security, big security companies coming with me on that mission. We want to make sure that we all feel comfortable in the model. It's a unique model. And the scope and the scale of India, it makes sense to do that. We have to iron out the little details. And that's one of the reasons why we're coming to collaborate and work all the details out," Mr Barkat said.

The five-day meeting at Davos that began on Monday is exploring how to relaunch growth, harness new technologies and strengthen social and economic resilience, according to the World Economic Forum. The global meeting is seeing participation by nearly 3,000 leaders from over 130 countries, including 350 governmental leaders.

India's participation at Davos aims to strengthen partnerships, attract investment, and position the country as a global leader in sustainable development and technological innovation. India sent five Union ministers, three chief ministers, and ministers from several other states to the WEF this time.