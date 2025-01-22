'Minutes, Hours Away...': Nuclear Watchdog Chief Reveals Ukraine Close Calls To NDTV At Davos

Europe's largest and now Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in conflict-hit Ukraine had been minutes or hours away "a few times" from a nuclear catastrophe, the head of the intergovernmental forum for scientific and technical cooperation in the nuclear field told NDTV at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the Director General of the nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has a presence at the vast six-reactor facility, told NDTV that the loss of cooling at the ZNPP could have led to a nuclear accident.

"A few times, yes," Mr Grossi said on whether there had been close calls at the plant.

"This nuclear power plant, which was occupied in the early hours of the [Russia-Ukraine] war, is just on the frontline which means that it is extremely fragile," he said.

"There are six nuclear reactors, the biggest in Europe. It has been subject to shelling or more frequently than that, blackouts, which means a loss of cooling function might have led to a nuclear accident," Mr Grossi, a diplomat with almost 40 years of experience in the fields of non-proliferation and disarmament, told NDTV.

In August 2024, Moscow and Kyiv accused each other of starting a fire on the grounds of ZNPP. The IAEA had said its experts had seen strong, dark smoke coming from the northern area of the plant in southern Ukraine following multiple explosions.

The fire was reported less than a week after Ukraine's forces launched their largest incursion into Russian territory since the war started in 2022.

The six reactors at the plant are not in operation, but the facility relies on external power to keep its nuclear material cool and prevent a catastrophic accident.

Since the Russia-Ukraine war began in 2022, the IAEA has repeatedly urged restraint, saying it fears reckless military action could trigger a major nuclear accident at the plant.

The five-day meeting at Davos that began on Monday is exploring how to relaunch growth, harness new technologies and strengthen social and economic resilience, according to the World Economic Forum. The global meeting is seeing participation by nearly 3,000 leaders from over 130 countries, including 350 governmental leaders.

India's participation at Davos aims to strengthen partnerships, attract investment, and position the country as a global leader in sustainable development and technological innovation. India sent five Union ministers, three chief ministers, and ministers from several other states to the WEF this time.