'Supporting Extreme Right Not Acceptable': German Chancellor On Elon Musk

"We have freedom of speech in Europe and in Germany," Scholz told the World Economic Forum when asked about Musk, who made the gesture at an event marking US President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Davos:

Chancellor Olaf Scholz Tuesday criticised Elon Musk's support for "extreme-right positions" after the tech mogul backed Germany's far-right AfD party and sparked criticism with a gesture some likened to a Nazi salute.

"We have freedom of speech in Europe and in Germany," Scholz told the World Economic Forum when asked about Musk, who made the gesture at an event marking US President Donald Trump's inauguration. "Everyone can say what he wants even if he is a billionaire. What we do not accept is if this is supporting extreme right positions."

