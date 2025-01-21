"Want High-End, High-Value Jobs": Tamil Nadu Industries Minister At Davos

Tamil Nadu is keen on securing investment to create high-end, high-value jobs to boost its economy, but any jobs and money coming into the state is a win for the Indian economy also, Industries Minister, TRB Rajaa, told NDTV at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland's Davos.

In a strong pitch to foreign investors, he underlined Tamil Nadu's position as India's "manufacturing capital" and held it up as an investment destination aligned with best global practices. Tamil culture, characterised by resilience, has a "special pull for investors", he said.

"We are very strong in the auto sector... in electronics and textiles. Our traditional strengths remain, but we would also like to crack the life sciences... and we've already spoken about equipment-manufacturing for the semi-conductor sector. Basically... we're keen on high-end, high-value jobs." he said, when asked about plans to grow the Tamil Nadu economy.

However, while emphasising Tamil Nadu's position as the "manufacturing capital" of the country with over 40,000 factories, he also acknowledged the need to be "smarter", referring to 'lighthouse factories' - a WEF initiative that identifies manufacturers "showing leadership in applying 4IR (or technological advancement into the 'fourth industrial revolution') at scale..."

This, the WEF has said, will "drive step-change financial, operational, and sustainability improvements by transforming factories, value chains, and business models".

Mr Rajaa also spoke about climate change, admitting that as a coastal state Tamil Nadu is "keenly looking at climate change and its impact on the economy", as well as working to analogous objectives like wildlife conservation, protection of mangroves, and expansion of forest cover.

The Tamil Nadu government, as well as those from other Indian states, have set up pavilions at Davos this year to attract investment. This is in addition to the pavilions set up by the Indian government.

On overall expectations from Davos, he said, "We are looking for new beginnings. Tamil Nadu has been very regular to Davos and we have been seeing a lot of policy initiatives and new roadmaps for the world economy and industries around the world being laid out in Davos."