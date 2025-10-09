Woman Dies After Medical Emergency On Disneyland's Haunted Mansion Ride

A woman in her 60s died at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, after she reportedly suffered a medical emergency on the Haunted Mansion ride.

The Anaheim Fire and Rescue service was summoned to the park at about 6:30 local time on Monday, after being informed that a visitor was found lying unconscious shortly after alighting from the ride.

Disneyland security staff conducted CPR on her until paramedics arrived, and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, TMZ reports.

Matt Desmond, an influencer of Disneyland, broke the news, saying the guest "suffered a heart attack on Haunted Mansion Holiday." As they were about to exit the ride, he saw that she did not answer, reports the Los Angeles Times.

Soon after, the ride resumed operating, and authorities indicated that there was no indication of a mechanical defect in the ride. Sergeant Matt Sutter of the Anaheim Police Department referred to the experience as "an unfortunate medical episode."

The actual cause of death is still not disclosed. Investigators believe that while initial probes indicate a heart attack, the final verdict will be out after performing an autopsy and further medical examination.

On Disney's website, the Haunted Mansion ride is safe for kids despite being slow in pace and having "mildly frightening scenes." The theme park informs guests that while it features supernatural creatures, they happen to be friendly.

As opposed to thrill-lifting drops or rapid velocities, the Haunted Mansion ride is for its slow-paced "doom buggies" transporting patrons through dimly lit gothic landscapes and gentle scares.

As per experts, such a sort of fascination is less likely to create body tension, thus increasing the risk of a sudden medical emergency.

This incident follows another recent fatal incident at a Florida theme park, where a 32-year-old man died after riding the Epic Universe roller ride.

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala was a spinally disabled, wheelchair-using man who fainted on the ride at the newly opened theme park called Epic Universe in Florida. He was pronounced dead shortly after he was transported to a local hospital.