With Daily Covid Testing, Shanghai To Reopen Schools Next Month

China Covid cases: Shanghai will require all teachers and students to take nucleic acid tests for the coronavirus every day.

China's financial hub Shanghai said on Sunday it will reopen all primary, middle and high schools, kindergartens and nurseries on September 1 after months of COVID-19 closures.

Shanghai will require all teachers and students to take nucleic acid tests for the coronavirus every day before leaving campus, according to a statement published by the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission.

Shanghai shut all schools in mid-March before the city's two-month lockdown to combat its worst Covid outbreak in April and May.

