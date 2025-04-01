Wife Of US Doctor Who Tried To Throw Her Off A Cliff Says She Was Sexually Abused For Months

A Hawaii doctor, who is accused of hitting his wife with a rock and attempting to push her off a hiking trail, also allegedly sexually abused her for months leading up to the attack, as reported by the New York Post.

Arielle Konig, 36, has accused her husband, Gerhardt Konig, 46, of months of sexual abuse and physical assault, culminating in an alleged attempt to push her off the Pali Lookout, a well-known scenic spot on Oahu, on March 24, according to a restraining order she filed.

Ms Konig, a nuclear engineer, stated in the petition that her husband of six years had become extremely jealous and accused her of having an affair. She claimed he attempted to control and monitor all her communications despite their ongoing individual and couples counselling.

The couple had travelled to Oahu to celebrate Arielle's 36th birthday without their two children, aged 2 and 5. During their trip, Gerhardt suggested hiking a trail near Pali Lookout, known for its narrow ridges and steep drop-offs, according to the Daily Mail.

Arielle recounted feeling uneasy and deciding not to continue. While pausing to take photos, she alleged that her husband suddenly grabbed her by the upper arms and began pushing her toward the cliff's edge while yelling, "Go back over there, I'm so f-ing sick of you." At first, she thought he was joking but soon realized he was serious.

She further claimed that Gerhardt punched her, struck her with a rock, and attempted to inject her with two syringes. "I do not know what was in the syringe, but Gerhardt is an anesthesiologist and has access to several potentially lethal medications," she stated in the filing.

Arielle managed to escape, suffering facial and head injuries. Authorities arrested Gerhardt later that evening near Pali Highway after a brief foot chase.

He has been charged with attempted murder and is currently being held at Oahu Community Correctional Center on a $5 million bond.