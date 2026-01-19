Why Is Prince Harry Suing One Of Britain's Biggest Media Groups? Case Against Daily Mail Explained

Prince Harry's ongoing battle with the media is no secret. The Duke of Sussex has been vocal about holding them accountable, especially after his mother, Princess Diana's tragic death in 1997, which he believes was caused by the paparazzi's relentless pursuit. The 41-year-old royal and his wife, Meghan Markle, have also previously stated that relentless media attention was a key reason they stepped back from royal duties and relocated to California in 2020.

On Monday, a major trial began in London's High Court, where the Duke of Sussex is among seven high-profile claimants suing Associated Newspapers Limited, publisher of the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday, and MailOnline. They allege unlawful information gathering between the 1990s and 2011, including phone hacking, commissioning private investigators to place listening devices, and other invasions of privacy.

Prince Harry arrived in London from the US on Sunday ahead of the proceedings. A source close to him told The Telegraph that he is "confident and ready" for the case. He is scheduled to give evidence on Thursday in what is expected to be a nine-week trial. This marks Prince Harry's third major courtroom confrontation with British tabloid publishers over similar claims of unlawful practices.

The high-stakes trial also involves celebrities like Elton John, David Furnish, Liz Hurley, Sadie Frost, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, and former minister Sir Simon Hughes, The New York Times reported.

What is the case all about?

The claimants have accused Associated Newspapers of extensive illegal acts. The allegations include serious breaches of privacy, such as phone tapping, bugging homes, and obtaining medical records through deception. They are also accused of hiring private investigators to plant listening devices in cars and homes, paying police for insider info, hacking phones, and tricking people into handing over personal data. Their lawyers said the events took place between 1993 and 2011, but some took place as late as 2018.

Key Allegations

Unlawful Information Gathering: Hiring private investigators (PIs) to illegally gather private information.

Phone Hacking and Bugging: Intercepting voicemails, tapping landlines, and placing listening devices in homes/cars.

Paying for Information: Bribing police and others for confidential details, including medical records.

All the claimants allege they've been victims of "abhorrent criminal activity" and "gross breaches of privacy" by Associated Newspapers Ltd. (ANL). Their lawyers claim they have uncovered "highly distressing" evidence supporting these allegations. David Sherborne, a seasoned attorney who's previously worked with high-profile clients like Johnny Depp and Coleen Rooney, is representing the celebrities in this case.

This follows Harry's successful cases against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for phone hacking and a settled claim against News Group Newspapers (publisher of The Sun and News of the World).

Associated Newspapers' Response

Associated Newspapers, owned by the Rothermere family, denies any wrongdoing, calling the allegations "preposterous smears" and part of a conspiracy against the press. At a preliminary hearing, Associated Newspapers' lawyer Anthony White announced plans to challenge the credibility of some claimants' witnesses, stating they "are not telling the truth". The company claims its journalists didn't commission or obtain info through illegal means.

"The stories concerned, many of which were published 20 or more years ago and not subject to any complaint at the time, were the product of responsible journalism based on legitimate sources," the company added.