Why Imran Khan Is Facing A No-Trust Vote On Friday: 5-Point Explainer

An alliance of opposition parties in Pakistan submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8, saying Imran Khan had lost his parliamentary majority after over a dozen defections from his party.

The loss of dissident lawmakers has left Mr Khan about a dozen seats less than the minimum - 172 - needed for a majority. The joint opposition commands 163 seats in the lower house, but could build a majority if most of the defectors effectively join its ranks via a no-confidence vote.

The opposition accuses Mr Khan of mismanaging the economy and foreign policy. He denies this and has called on the public to show support for his premiership by holding a "million-man" rally in Islamabad on March 27.

The opposition and political analysts also say Mr Khan has fallen out with Pakistan's powerful military, whose support is critical for any party to attain power in the way the former cricket star's upstart party did four years ago.