Why Has Elon Musk Suddenly Gone Offline, Twitter Wonders

World | | Updated: October 20, 2019 18:13 IST
Elon Musk announced his decision to go "offline for a few days" on Friday in a tweet.


San Francisco: 

It has been two days since SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that he is going offline from Twitter for some time, and memes and jokes have already started flooding the social media site speculating the reasons behind his "downtime".

The tech billionaire announced his decision to go "offline for a few days" on Friday in a tweet.

"It's because there's no wi-fi on Mars," wrote one user to which another replied that it "makes sense".

According to a report by The Business Insider, Mr Musk regularly switches to new smartphones and destroys old ones for security purposes.

"Hope everything's okay Elon," wrote another Twitter user.

For security purposes, Elon Musk regularly changes his cellular device, at which time his old device is imaged, wiped clean, and stored or destroyed, said the report citing an October 14 court document.

The document is part of a lawsuit introduced by the British diver Vernon Unsworth in opposition to Elon Musk claiming defamation after the Tesla CEO referred to as him a "pedo guy" on Twitter last year.



