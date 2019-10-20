Why Has Elon Musk Suddenly Gone Offline, Twitter Wonders

Elon Musk announced his decision to go "offline for a few days" on Friday in a tweet.

It has been two days since SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that he is going offline from Twitter for some time, and memes and jokes have already started flooding the social media site speculating the reasons behind his "downtime".

While some joked that Elon Musk might have reached Mars and got cut off from the Internet, others also expressed concerns about his well-being.

The tech billionaire announced his decision to go "offline for a few days" on Friday in a tweet.

"It's because there's no wi-fi on Mars," wrote one user to which another replied that it "makes sense".

According to a report by The Business Insider, Mr Musk regularly switches to new smartphones and destroys old ones for security purposes.

headed to mars? — Xaryu (@xaryu) October 17, 2019

"Hope everything's okay Elon," wrote another Twitter user.

Calm before the storm...🤔? Or brain storm before the hurricane? — 🐺 (@e5BkWRj83xQEgJJ) October 18, 2019

For security purposes, Elon Musk regularly changes his cellular device, at which time his old device is imaged, wiped clean, and stored or destroyed, said the report citing an October 14 court document.

The document is part of a lawsuit introduced by the British diver Vernon Unsworth in opposition to Elon Musk claiming defamation after the Tesla CEO referred to as him a "pedo guy" on Twitter last year.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.