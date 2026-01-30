Why A Canadian Separatist Group Wants Trump's Help To Split From The Country

A separatist group in Canada called the Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) has received approval to collect signatures in support of a referendum seeking to make the western province an independent country. The leaders of the separatist group have met State Department officials in Washington three times since April.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told right-wing broadcaster Real America's Voice, "Alberta is a natural partner for the US. They have great resources. The Albertans are very independent people."

However, CNN reported that a White House official has downplayed the involvement and said, "Administration officials meet with a number of civil society groups. No support or commitments were conveyed."

On Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney urged the US to "respect Canadian sovereignty".

This has sparked anger in Canada, as locals push to present a united front against the Trump administration. The leader of British Columbia, Canada's westernmost province, has compared the move by the Albertan group to "treason".

Why Alberta Wants To Separate From Canada

Alberta is located in western Canada, is oil-rich, and is known as the "energy province", as it accounts for about 84 per cent of the total crude oil production in the country. It is about the size of Texas and is home to about 5 million people.

Politically, the province is predominantly conservative, and the premier, Danielle Smith, maintains friendly relations with US President Donald Trump and members of his Republican party. Last year, in January, Smith paid a visit to Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club, despite other province leaders uniting against him because of his threats to make Canada the 51st US state.

The main reason behind separatists in Alberta wanting out is the federal government's push to stop climate change. Being an oil-rich province, they argue that Alberta's oil industry is held back. They also say that the province pays more in federal taxes than they get back and that their conservative views are overridden by liberal values in populous eastern provinces.

"Make Alberta Great Again"

Trump's return to the White House has buoyed the secession movement, as the Republican leader is a pro-oil conservative. Last year in June, separatists rallied for Alberta's independence in MAGA style, with "Make Alberta Great Again" hats, "Alberta Republic" T-shirts, and posters reading "Albertans for Alberta!"

An independence vote could be held as early as this fall, although current polling indicates the separatists would lose. A January 23 poll from Ipsos found 28 per cent of Albertans would vote yes to independence.