Who Is Toshisuke Kanazawa? The Japanese Bodybuilder Flexing His Physique At 90

At 90, age has not stopped a Japanese bodybuilder from stepping onto the stage and competing against athletes decades younger than him. Toshisuke Kanazawa travelled to Spain's coastal town of Santa Susanna on Friday to participate in a bodybuilding competition, showing his determination to remain physically fit despite his age.

According to Reuters, Kanazawa competed in the masters category, which is open to athletes aged 50 and above, at an event organised by the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation.

Before taking the stage, he followed preparations similar to those of younger competitors. Backstage, he warmed up with his team and applied spray tan before displaying his physique under the stage lights.

Kanazawa said he enjoys attempting things that others have not done and wants to continue bodybuilding for the rest of his life.

He believes his commitment to the sport and determination to keep challenging himself have helped him continue competing at 90.

The Japanese bodybuilder also credits his physical condition and longevity to his dietary habits. He explained that since turning 50, he has focused on building muscle by following a traditional Japanese diet consisting of brown rice, natto, a fermented soybean dish, and miso soup.

He considers this eating routine a major reason behind his health, adding that he has not fallen sick in his 90 years.

Although Kanazawa did not secure a podium finish at the competition, he remains determined to make another appearance. He is considering competing once again at the age of 93 before retiring from the sport.

According to Reuters, Kanazawa spoke about the changes that come with ageing, including the development of wrinkles. He pointed out that in Japan, there is a perception that wrinkles do not look good, but he remains focused on his passion for bodybuilding.

Beyond his personal achievements, Kanazawa hopes his journey encourages older people to stay active and pursue their goals. He believes that mental strength and determination are important to completing anything one sets out to achieve. He also hopes that more people will continue working towards their fitness goals as they grow older and that his journey can serve as an example for them.