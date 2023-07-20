Video: Meet World's Oldest Bodybuilder, Who Continues Hitting The Gym At The Age Of 90

Jim Arrington still spends two hours at the gym three hours a week.

The oldest bodybuilder in the world is American Jim Arrington. He's spent decades shaping his body, and so far, he doesn't appear to be slowing down.

According to Guinness World Records, The retired sales professional and great-grandfather first entered the record books as the world's oldest bodybuilder in 2015, at the tender age of 83.

Now aged 90, Jim is still going strong and still winning bodybuilding competitions. He most recently competed in an IFBB Professional League event in Reno, Nevada, placing third in the men's over-70 category and first in the over-80 category.

Jim has a fantastic physique despite his old age; he recently posed nude for Men's Health magazine.

He was born one and a half months prematurely, weighing just 5.5 lb (2.5 kg). Jim says his parents "struggled and struggled" to save him.

In addition to being asthmatic, as a child he was "very unhealthy" and frequently ill.

However, in 1947, aged 15, Jim decided that he "couldn't do that anymore," and he began lifting weights.

"I wanted to be a superhero," Jim recalls.

"I see all these fantastic physiques and I knew the only way I could make it is if I outlast everybody, and that's exactly what I did," he explained.

Jim says that being a Guinness World Records title holder has "opened an entire new universe for him" and inspires him to keep going.

"I've enjoyed it very much. I would say I think everybody should be one, but there's only a few who can do it."