Hadi Choopan: 5 Points On Iranian Bodybuilder Who Won Mr Olympia 2022

According to fitnessrevolt.com, Hadi Choopan was born on September 26, 1987, in Sepidan County, in Iran's Fars Province. He started participating in bodybuilding competitions at a young age and was also the member of Iran's national bodybuilding team from 2011 to 2016.

Choopan began the path to be a pro bodybuilder in the year 2000. He used to copy poses of famous bodybuilders in front of family members and friends who mocked him due to the man's short stature.

His first bodybuilding coach was Jamshed Owji, who started training him in 2002, as per the website. He won the first national title in the year 2005, establishing himself as a serious contender in the world of bodybuilding.

As a pro bodybuilder, Choopan won first place in the WBPF Asia Championships in 2013. He again won gold medals in 2014 and 2015.