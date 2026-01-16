Who Is Nisha Verma, Indian-Origin Doctor Viral Over 'Can Men Get Pregnant' Debate

An Indian-origin doctor has been at the centre of all the attention for her response to a question about “male pregnancy” at a US Senate hearing on abortion pills. Nisha Verma, who provides reproductive healthcare in Georgia and Massachusetts, was first questioned by Senator Ashley Moody and later by Republican Senator Josh Hawley on whether men could get pregnant.

Testifying before a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee hearing on the safety and regulation of the abortion pill mifepristone, including concerns about misuse or coercion, Verma did not give a direct yes-or-no answer.

She said she hesitated because of “how the conversation was going or what the goal was,” adding that she treats patients with different identities. Hawley said the question was about biology and science, and accused her of avoiding the fact that biological men did not get pregnant.

Verma responded, “Science and evidence should guide medicine. But I also think yes or no questions like this are political tools.”

Sen. Hawley: “Can men get pregnant?”



Dr. Nisha Verma: “I'm not really sure what the goal of the question is.”



Sen. Hawley: “The goal is just to establish a biological reality...Can men get pregnant?”



Who Is Nisha Verma?