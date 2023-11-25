Who Is Errol Musk, Tesla Chief's Father Who He Met After 7 Years

New Delhi:
Errol Musk made his name as an electro-mechanical engineer. (File)
- Errol Musk has been married multiple times, leading to a diverse family structure for Elon. Last year, he shocked the world by admitting that he has a "secret" second child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout.
- He married model Maye Haldeman Musk in 1970 and the couple had three children: Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca.
- The 76-year-old has worked in various fields but made his name as an electro-mechanical engineer. While not attaining the same level of public recognition as his son, Errol's professional background suggests a connection to engineering, a field that aligns with Elon's technological pursuits.
- According to Rolling Stone, Errol Musk allegedly shot and killed three armed intruders who broke into his Johannesburg home several decades ago. But he later told the magazine he was never convicted of any crime.
- During an interview, Elon Musk described his father as "evil" and a "terrible human being".